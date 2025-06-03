Malaybalay Provides Free Medical Services to 4.9K Residents in May

Malaybalay: A total of 4,992 individuals in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, received free medical services in May, according to officials.

According to Philippines News Agency, Health Education and Promotion Officer Mhegan Dominguez of the Malaybalay City Health Office (CHO) reported that laboratory tests were the most availed services, benefiting 2,415 individuals. The local government established an Enhanced Screening Area in one of its villages to expand the reach and coverage of public health services.

“The services include free medical consultations and vaccinations, provided with the help of dedicated medical staff from the CHO,” Dominguez stated. The CHO also partnered with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to ensure free access to additional healthcare providers, particularly for medical cases requiring attention in hospitals.

Beyond consultations and testing, the CHO conducted therapy and screening services for other health concerns, demonstrating its comprehensive approach to community wellness.