INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED: LUXEED Global Brand Launch Kicks Off a New Chapter

Brand Vision, Two Flagships and Global Strategy Take the Stage in Wuhu, China

WUHU, China, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 21, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch will take center stage at Shenshan Zhigu, Wuhu, Anhui, China. Held under the theme “INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” the event will bring together the brand’s core identity, avant-garde design language, product prowess, and global strategy—presenting in full LUXEED’s vision and brand identity for the global market.

As intelligent technology advances at an unprecedented pace, the very benchmarks of luxury are being rewritten. Today’s Pioneers with Power refuse to compromise among Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment and Ultimate Intelligence—expecting all three to be delivered as one seamless, holistic mobility experience. On October 21, LUXEED will set out to answer the defining questions of this moment: Who defines the new luxury? How is engineering translated into tangible user experiences? And where is the brand headed next?

A Brand Rooted in the Moment

The launch will trace the arc of change sweeping across the mobility industry. A deputy general manager from Chery International will articulate LUXEED’s brand positioning, vision, mission, target audience, and value proposition—unveiling the three values at the heart of the brand: Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment and Ultimate Intelligence.

Where Design and Engineering Converge

Two LUXEED flagships will make their global debut. The stage will blend physical and digital elements to bring two distinct ownership scenarios to life: refined executive travel and intelligent driving performance. LUXEED’s design chief will decode the AERO WING design philosophy, while the product director will trace three key narrative threads—the intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving assistance, and chassis architecture—translating engineering into experiences that drivers can truly feel.

A Global Roadmap Takes Shape

Following the launch, a series of in-depth immersive experiences—including media test drives and visits to the LUXEED Gigafactory—will roll out in succession, putting LUXEED’s capabilities to the test on both the road and the production line.

October 21. Shenshan Zhigu, Wuhu, China.

INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED.

LUXEED’s answer is about to be revealed.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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