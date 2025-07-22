Inclement Weather Disrupts Education in Western Visayas with 302 Classrooms Affected

Iloilo: Heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat,’ have disrupted educational activities in Western Visayas, affecting 302 classrooms across 42 schools, as reported by the regional Department of Education on Tuesday. The severe weather conditions have led to significant flooding in the area.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hernani Escullar Jr., the spokesperson for DepEd-6, detailed the impact in an interview, specifying that two schools in Aklan, 13 in Antique, and 27 schools in Iloilo province have been affected by the weather disturbance. The affected schools are currently undergoing thorough evaluations by the disaster risk reduction and management office of DepEd to assess the extent of damage.

Escullar explained that if the damage is minor and can be repaired at the division level, immediate action will be taken to ensure the classrooms are ready for use once classes resume. For schools with insufficient budgets, requests for quick response funds can be made to the regional office.

In cases where the structural soundness of classrooms is in question, school heads are advised to implement alternative measures to prevent disruption of classes. Despite the challenges, face-to-face classes have resumed in all affected areas except for the town of Oton in Iloilo.

Escullar further emphasized the importance of using assessment exams to evaluate the effectiveness of learning during the transition to alternative delivery modes necessitated by the inclement weather. He stressed that achieving the intended competencies for each quarter remains a priority for learners amidst these disruptions.