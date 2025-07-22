Iloilo City Prepares for Impending Weather Disturbance

Iloilo city: The city government is not taking any chances by gearing up for the impact of another weather disturbance. In an interview on Tuesday, Mayor Raisa Tre±as said preparations include the procurement of rice and canned goods, as well as a community kitchen.

According to Philippines News Agency, the mayor emphasized the importance of being prepared for potential new typhoons, ensuring that necessary goods are ready for distribution. She also expressed gratitude for the assistance received from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The community kitchen is considered vital for families staying in evacuation centers, especially those preoccupied with cleaning their flood-affected homes.

Mayor Tre±as highlighted that the preparations involve orientation sessions with district heads of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the city government’s disaster cluster. “We ensure that we are on top of the situation,” she stated.

CSWDO Chief Teresa Gelogo reported that 480 sacks of rice purchased by the city government were delivered on Tuesday. This is in addition to the 1,300 packs of repacked rice from 300 sacks delivered on Monday. As of 1 p.m., only three families remain in the city’s evacuation center in Barangay Lanit, Jaro district, and are expected to return to their homes by Wednesday.

The inclement weather has affected 4,006 families, or 13,142 individuals, according to Gelogo. The city government, with support from the DSWD, has assisted a total of 3,856 families, including those stranded. The DSWD’s assistance amounted to PHP2.065 million, while the city government provided PHP559,481 worth of aid.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon, the entire Iloilo province is among the areas where government work and classes at all levels are suspended on Wednesday, as stipulated by Memorandum Circular 90 issued by Malaca±ang.