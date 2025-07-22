Assistance Posts Enhance Safety, Trust of Foreigners in Bicol

Bicol: The foreign community residing or visiting the Bicol Region can feel safer with the newly established police assistance posts launched here Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lt. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, Deputy Chief for Operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), announced the launch of the Community Assistance, Safety, and Support Network (CASSN), a “people-first” approach aimed at strengthening relationships within communities. The initiative focuses on training police officers not only for operational efficiency but also in cultural understanding, language skills, and inclusive participation in society. Okubo emphasized that this ensures officers are better equipped to engage with foreigners and their communities.

The initiative aims to build trust among foreigners and eventually attract more visitors to the country, particularly in the Bicol Region. Okubo stated that the establishment of CASSN will enable foreign partners to inform others about the support network available to assist them during their stay. This network will help identify and organize foreign nationals in specific areas, providing them with necessary support.

The PNP’s initiative represents a proactive step to reach out and organize foreign communities, addressing emerging threats such as kidnapping and extortion that disproportionately impact multicultural communities. Okubo reassured that incidents involving foreigners are not alarming, as local police resolve most cases. The efforts complement existing coordination under the Joint Anti-Kidnapping Action Committee and set a precedent for replication in other regions and provinces.

In a separate interview, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, spokesperson for PRO-5, announced that CASSN would be available in all municipal and provincial police stations, with dedicated personnel assigned to assist foreign nationals visiting and residing in the region. Assistance desks will be located at various police stations, precincts, or posts, including hotels, schools, and other places frequently visited by foreign nationals. Currently, there are at least 120 dedicated personnel and posts for CASSN, with expectations for more in the coming months to accommodate and assist foreign nationals’ needs.