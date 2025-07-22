Churches Shelter Evacuees and Launch Aid Drive for Flood Victims

Malolos: Two dioceses have opened their churches to evacuees affected by the southwest monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm Crising. In separate statements on Tuesday, the dioceses of Malolos and Cubao announced that those affected by heavy rains and flooding may seek shelter in several churches.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Malolos Diocese has designated churches in low-lying areas in Bulacan, including Marilao, Guiguinto, Meycauayan, Bocaue, Calumpit, Santa Maria, Hagonoy, Valenzuela, and Malolos, to accept individuals seeking temporary refuge. The Cubao Diocese has advised the public to head to the Holy Family Parish – Roxas and San Antonio de Padua Parish for shelter.

Meanwhile, the social and advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Caritas Philippines, is preparing to launch a local emergency appeal through the Alay Kapwa Solidarity Fund. This initiative aims to support communities affected by the severe weather. The appeal will be made during the televised daily

Mass to mobilize immediate assistance for those in need.

Caritas Philippines emphasized its active monitoring of the calamity’s impact on communities. Ongoing assessments are being conducted by the affected dioceses, with real-time information and updates disseminated through social media and group chats. The group highlighted the need for food and non-food items, including thermal kits, hygiene kits, and dignity kits.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the combined effects of Crising and the monsoon rains have impacted 362,465 families, or 1,266,322 individuals, across 2,088 villages in 17 regions in the country.