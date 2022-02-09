﻿Incentives in store for QC families availing of Covid-19 jabs

The Quezon City government is planning to give incentives to families who will avail of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The incentive scheme will hopefully encourage more to get vaccinated and return for booster shots, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte during the launch of the vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old at a mall on Monday.

“We still have a problem with booster shots. We have to encourage more of our people to get boosted. Many of them feel it is not necessary so here in QC, meron kaming na-isip na sana mag-work na isang incentive, na kapag dala ni tatay, ni nanay, ni tita, ni tito, ni lolo ni lola o ni ate at kuya ang mga tsikiting para magpabakuna dahil gusto nilang protektado ‘yung mga bata dahil papasok na sa school, and at some point, kung pumayag silang magpa-booster, so bale family ang magpa-booster, meron tayong incentives na ibibigay sa buong pamilya galing sa lungsod Quezon (we have thought of an incentive that if a father or mother, aunts and uncles, grandparents, or older siblings bring the kids to get jabbed, and if they consent to receive the booster shots as well, that means the whole family, QC will give them incentives),” Belmonte said.

She also expressed gratitude to parents and guardians who brought their children to receive the Covid-19 jabs while thanking the national government and private sectors that have been supporting the city’s vaccination program.

“Sa mga bata, alam kong excited sila kasi pagpunta nila sa mga vaccination center, parang pupunta sila sa Disneyland. Talaga naming naghanda tayo ng ganito kagandang mga karanasan para sa kanila, para ang vaccination para sa kanila ay makikita nila as something that is a joyful experience at hindi nila kakatakutan (To all the kids, I know that they are excited because it’s like going to Disneyland when they go to the vaccination sites. We have prepared for this to make the vaccination a joyful experience for the children and not something to be afraid of),” Belmonte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency