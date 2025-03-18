Bacarra: Registered farmers’ associations in Bacarra town, Ilocos Norte province received PHP33.7 million worth of farm machinery and equipment purchased through the municipality’s share from tobacco excise tax. The beneficiaries were provided with combine harvesters, hand tractors with trailers, cultivators, water pumps, mist blowers, brush cutters, transplanters, and irrigation hoses, among others.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bacarra town mayor Nicomedes dela Cruz emphasized the municipal government’s commitment to the fair, transparent, and equitable allocation of the tobacco excise tax under Republic Acts 7171 and 8240, amounting to PHP33,741,478, for the benefit of hardworking farmers. Dela Cruz led the distribution event in Barangay 18 Sto. Cristo, alongside other municipal officials, noting that the acquisition of farm machinery and equipment was in response to farmers’ requests during consultation meetings.

Dela Cruz stated, “These are meant to empower our farmers and ensure that their needs are met to improve our agriculture sector.” Tobacco farmer Andres Acosta shared that growing tobacco requires significant effort and perseverance, but with government support like water pumps and machinery, farming has become more manageable. “Tobacco farming is laborious but we are happy the local government helps us from seedling production to selling our products,” Acosta expressed in Ilokano.

With the dry season approaching, tobacco farmers acknowledged that the distribution of water pumps would significantly aid their operations. Under Republic Acts 7171 and 8240, tobacco-growing municipalities receive a share of tobacco excise tax collections based on the volume of leaves produced by their tobacco growers.

Ilocos Norte is continuing to expand its tobacco plantations to increase its share in the tobacco excise tax. The province is piloting a tobacco contract growing system to encourage more farmers to plant tobacco by offering a subsidy of at least 20 percent in farm inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides.