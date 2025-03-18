Ilocos Norte: Electoral candidates in Ilocos Norte have deposited 31 licensed firearms for safekeeping, a gesture made to assure voters that the May 12 midterm elections will be safe and secure, police said Tuesday. During a presentation of accomplishment at Camp Capt. Valentin S. Juan, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) said they have a total of 1,426 assorted firearms in their custody as of March 17, including those deposited by candidates.

According to Philippines News Agency, from October 1, 2024, to March 15, 2025, a total of 31 firearms were voluntarily deposited for safekeeping by electoral candidates. This includes 10 firearms from elected officials not running for any position and 21 from leaders, supporters, and kin, as stated by Maj. Sheryll Guzman, acting chief of INPPO’s Provincial Community Affairs Development Unit. Guzman further mentioned that 15 other deposited firearms belong to law enforcement officers.

The Ilocos Norte police have also confiscated 12 firearms and arrested 13 individuals for possessing unlicensed guns during the ongoing election gun ban. Guzman emphasized their commitment to preventing election-related violence and ensuring the integrity of the upcoming electoral process through the continued implementation of the gun ban in coordination with the Comelec (Commission on Elections) and other agencies.

Col. Frederick Obar, INPPO director, noted that there are no areas of election concern in the province so far. He highlighted the impact of the captured, surrendered, and deposited weapons in preventing crime incidents, stating that the province has experienced a low number of shooting incidents in recent months due to the removal of potential crime instruments.