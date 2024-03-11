Ilocos Norte guv entices province mates in Hawaii to invest in PH

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc is urging Ilocanos in Hawaii to return and do business in the province to maximize economic growth and development. Ilocos Norte is open for business, Manotoc told the Filipino community, mostly composed of Ilocano business owners and associations, in Waipahu on Sunday night (US time). The governor, along with tourism, agriculture, and investment department officials of the provincial government, will be in Hawaii until March 14. They are luring Filipinos to come home and take advantage of the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives the government offers to investors. "Over 100 years ago, there was a mass exodus of Ilocanos from Ilocandia coming to Hawaii. Now, I hope we can initiate a mass homecoming to see what you can do back home. We need more doctors, nurses, and other professionals. We need you, our businessmen. My office is always open for you,' Manotoc said during his meeting with members of the Filipino community in Hawaii. "You make us so proud. The [dol lar] remittances you sent back home make so many relatives and friends do not work anymore,' he added. Manotoc said the province is suffering from a brain drain, hence the need to maximize potentials for growth and development through job generation. Currently, the Laoag International Airport and the international seaport of Currimao are being expanded to make Ilocos Norte the premier commercial hub of northern Luzon. Talks are also ongoing with flag carrier Philippine Airlines for the resumption of the Laoag-Honolulu direct flights. While in Hawaii, the governor's team will participate in business and investment dialogues with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce, focusing on high-value investments, job creation and expansion of digital infrastructure, research, and development. Source: Philippines News Agency