Iligan City Allocates PHP27 Million for Mobile Satellite Communication System to Aid Disaster Response

Iligan City: Iligan City has approved PHP27 million to purchase a mobile satellite communication system to assist disaster rescuers. Armien Alloro, head of the Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said Thursday that the system will centralize disaster response.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new system will serve as a backup communication network, ensuring that emergency responders maintain an uninterrupted communication line during disasters. The system will also be equipped to trigger alarm systems and gather crucial mapping data, enhancing the strategic operations of rescue teams.

The decision to invest in this technology aligns with Republic Act 10121, the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010. This law mandates local governments to implement necessary upgrades to disaster response facilities and equipment, ensuring they are adequately prepared to handle emergencies.