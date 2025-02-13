Festival Celebrates Carabao’s Vital Role in Agriculture and Culture

Aurora: A festival highlighting the important role carabaos play in agriculture and culture was held here on Thursday featuring various activities and competitions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the festival took place at the Capitol Grounds in Barangay Suklayin and featured a variety of engaging events. These included “Karosang Kalabaw: Likha ng Sining at Bayanihan” (Carabao Parade and Float Competition), the search for “Panlalawigang Kalabaw ni Juan” (Best Carabao in Costume, Talent, and Body Conformation), “Best Upgraded Carabao” (Best Enhanced Carabao), “Kalabaw Pintados: Obra ng Kabukiran” (Carabao Body Painting Contest), “Bakas ng Kalabaw sa Likod ng Lente” (Carabao Photography Contest), and “Kalabaw Kulinarya: Timplang Aurora” (Carabao Meat Cooking Competition).

Dr. Ericson Dela Cruz of the Philippine Carabao Center – Central Luzon State University (PCC-CLSU) delivered a keynote speech in which he expressed delight over the recognition of the carabao. He explained the various uses of the animal, from farming and milk production to the creation of leather products such as bags, shoes, and notebooks. He noted that the rain on the festival day was seen as a blessing.

Governor Reynante Tolentino also spoke at the event, acknowledging the carabao as a loyal and hardworking partner for farmers. He emphasized the theme “Tribute to the Heroic Partner of Juan in Agriculture,” highlighting the sacrifices of farmers and the essential role of the carabao in food security and livelihood. Tolentino pledged continued support for programs that enhance the agricultural sector, aiming for a prosperous and stable future for Aurora.

In addition to the celebrations, an announcement was made that PCC-CLSU will donate two male carabaos to the Aurora State College of Technology (ASCOT) to bolster livelihood programs in the province. The festival was organized as part of the 46th founding anniversary celebration of Aurora province, under the leadership of the Provincial Veterinary Office led by Dr. Angelo Silvestre.