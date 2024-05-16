สิงคโปร์ , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IHH Healthcare ผู้ให้บริการด้านสุขภาพแบบบูรณาการชั้นนำของโลก ได้ตอกย้ำตำแหน่งของตนในฐานะผู้ให้บริการดูแลมะเร็งชั้นนำของเอเชียด้วยการเปิดศูนย์บำบัด Mount Elizabeth Proton Therapy Centre อย่างเป็นทางการในสิงคโปร์
ศูนย์แห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ในโรงพยาบาล Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital จึงทำให้ IHH เป็นผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพเอกชนรายแรกในภูมิภาคและในสิงคโปร์ที่ให้บริการการรักษาด้วยโปรตอน ทำให้ผู้ป่วยสามารถเข้าถึงการรักษามะเร็งขั้นสูงและมีความเชี่ยวชาญสูงอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน
