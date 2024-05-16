Latest News

IHH เป็นหัวหอกในการเป็นผู้นำด้านการดูแลมะเร็งในเอเชียด้วยการเปิดตัวศูนย์บำบัดโปรตอนเอกชนแห่งแรกของภูมิภาคอย่างเป็นทางการ

  • Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital (MNH) Singapore เป็นโรงพยาบาลเอกชนแห่งแรกในภูมิภาคที่ให้บริการการรักษาด้วยโปรตอน โดยเริ่มการรักษาผู้ป่วยรายแรกเมื่อวันที่ 10 พฤษภาคม 2566
  • ศูนย์แห่งนี้ได้รักษาผู้ป่วยแล้วมากกว่า 100 ราย จาก 16 ประเทศ โดยมีอายุตั้งแต่ 18 เดือนถึง 85 ปี

สิงคโปร์ , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IHH Healthcare ผู้ให้บริการด้านสุขภาพแบบบูรณาการชั้นนำของโลก ได้ตอกย้ำตำแหน่งของตนในฐานะผู้ให้บริการดูแลมะเร็งชั้นนำของเอเชียด้วยการเปิดศูนย์บำบัด Mount Elizabeth Proton Therapy Centre อย่างเป็นทางการในสิงคโปร์

ศูนย์แห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ในโรงพยาบาล Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital จึงทำให้ IHH เป็นผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพเอกชนรายแรกในภูมิภาคและในสิงคโปร์ที่ให้บริการการรักษาด้วยโปรตอน ทำให้ผู้ป่วยสามารถเข้าถึงการรักษามะเร็งขั้นสูงและมีความเชี่ยวชาญสูงอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน

นับตั้งแต่เริ่มดำเนินการในเดือนพฤษภาคมปีที่แล้ว ศูนย์แห่งนี้ได้รักษาผู้ป่วยมากกว่า 100 รายจาก 16 ประเทศ ตั้งแต่สิงคโปร์และภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ ไปจนถึงสหรัฐอเมริกา แคนาดา และสหราชอาณาจักร ผู้ป่วยที่รับการรักษานั้นมีอายุตั้งแต่ 18 เดือน ถึง 85 ปี

Dr. Prem Kumar Nair ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารกลุ่มองค์กร IHH Healthcare กล่าวว่า “การเพิ่มการรักษาด้วยโปรตอนเข้าไปในชุดการรักษามะเร็งที่ครอบคลุมขององค์กร IHH ในสิงคโปร์จะทำให้สถานะของเราแข็งแกร่งขึ้นในฐานะการเป็นศูนย์กลางแห่งความเป็นเลิศด้านเนื้องอกวิทยาในภูมิภาคเอเชีย ความต้องการการรักษาจากเราได้เพิ่มขึ้นเกินความคาดหมายของเราไปแล้ว และเรากำลังเร่งดำเนินการเพิ่มเติมเพื่อมอบทางเลือกการรักษาที่ล้ำหน้าแก่ผู้ป่วยทั่วทั้งภูมิภาคมากขึ้น ซึ่งเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของจุดประสงค์ของเราในการเข้าถึงชีวิตและเปลี่ยนแปลงการดูแล”

“ผู้ป่วยโรคมะเร็งจะไม่ต้องต่อสู้กับโรคมะเร็งเพียงลำพัง การลงทุนของ IHH Healthcare Singapore ในด้านการบำบัดด้วยโปรตอนแสดงให้เห็นถึงความมุ่งมั่นอย่างแน่วแน่ของเราในการมอบการดูแลที่ดีที่สุดแก่ผู้ป่วยของเรา” Dr. Peter Chow ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร IHH Healthcare Singapore กล่าว “ผู้ป่วยด้านเนื้องอกวิทยามากกว่าครึ่งหนึ่งจำเป็นต้องได้รับรักษาโดยการฉายรังสีบางรูปแบบ แต่ผลข้างเคียงของการรักษาอาจทำให้ร่างกายอ่อนแอลงได้เช่นเดียวกับตัวมะเร็งเอง ผู้ป่วยที่เหมาะสมที่จะรับการรักษาด้วยโปรตอนจะได้รับประโยชน์จากผลข้างเคียงและความเสียหายต่อเนื้อเยื่อโดยรอบ ที่น้อยลง เนื่องจากลักษณะของลำแสงโปรตอนที่ส่งไปยังเป้าหมาย”

การบำบัดด้วยโปรตอนมีคุณสมบัติพิเศษที่สามารถฆ่าเซลล์มะเร็งได้โดยไม่ก่อให้เกิดความเสียหายต่อเนื้อเยื่อและอวัยวะข้างเคียงมากนัก ซึ่งหมายความว่าผู้ป่วยสามารถรักษาการดำเนินชีวิตให้เป็นปกติได้ดียิ่งขึ้นและมีคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีขึ้นในระยะยาว ซึ่งเป็นสิ่งสำคัญอย่างยิ่งและเปลี่ยนแปลงชีวิตสำหรับผู้ป่วยอายุน้อย

ศูนย์แห่งนี้ช่วยยกระดับการรักษาเนื้องอกวิทยาในวงกว้างของ MNH ซึ่งรวมถึงการผ่าตัด เคมีบำบัด และการฉายรังสีแบบเดิม และเป็นประโยชน์อย่างยิ่งต่อบริเวณทางกายวิภาคที่ซับซ้อน เนื้อเยื่อที่บอบบาง และกรณีการรักษาในเด็ก

สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม โปรดไปที่: https://www.mountelizabeth.com.sg/mount-elizabeth-proton-therapy-centre/overview

