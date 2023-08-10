HYCU® Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYCU, Inc. , the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced, for the second consecutive year it has been named a Visionary in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

HYCU simplifies on-premises and multi-cloud data protection for thousands of customers worldwide including several among the FORTUNE 500. Companies continue to face challenges to better protect, manage and recover mission critical data. This has been compounded by the rise in ransomware attacks, with new attacks noted by Cybersecurity Ventures occurring at a rate of every 11 seconds. To address these challenges, HYCU continues to evolve its award-winning platform to ease and administer the protection and recovery of workloads across the most widely deployed applications, databases and SaaS services.

The past year was highlighted by several key innovations from HYCU, including:

The Introduction of R-Cloud : HYCU’s new low-code, purpose-built data development platform allows SaaS companies and ISVs to develop and provide backup and recovery services for their SaaS offerings on the HYCU platform. The platform is designed for vendors to deliver enterprise class backup and recovery service to their users that is secure and scalable, providing an easy way to visualize all data across the enterprise, identify what data is protected, ensure data is not left unprotected, and be able to recover data in the event of human error or malicious attack.

Multi-cloud Support: HYCU customers find breadth of coverage to be a huge value. While HYCU AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, the company also supports leading hybrid cloud technologies like VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine and Nutanix Cloud Clusters on AWS and Azure. HYCU's public cloud offerings also include coverage of DBaaS and PaaS workloads in Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Big Query and Google CloudSQL.

Other new capabilities HYCU is recognized for include:

The availability of a free tier of HYCU for Amazon Web Services (AWS) users. This is a purpose-built cloud-native backup as a service for AWS, for free.

Support for Azure Government users

Impact-free, agentless file share backup

Support for Edge and ROBO workloads

“We are excited and proud to be named a Visionary in this report for the second year in a row,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “It’s a significant milestone that we feel recognizes the critical importance and growing challenges of SaaS backup, and validates the need for R-Cloud. Moreover, it once again validates HYCU’s role as an innovator singularly focused on helping our customers and partners overcome the challenges that the rise of ransomware has elicited as well as the growing use of multi-clouds throughout the digital estate. Our fundamental belief since our founding continues to be validated – that there is a better way to manage, protect, and recover data across the growing number of data sources within companies and organizations.”

To access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, please visit here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, By Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 7 August 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To learn more about HYCU’s multi-cloud and SaaS backup and recovery as a service solutions, visit tryhycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

