Pasig City: Beeinfotech PH, a hybrid data center, officially opened in Pasig City on Tuesday. Wing Cheung, president of Beeinfotech PH, acknowledged the many opportunities in the Philippines and expressed excitement about bringing the digital journey to the country and driving digital innovation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the newly opened infrastructure provides digital services, helping enterprises through innovative and strategic solutions. When asked about Beeinfotech’s edge over other big data centers, such as those owned by the MVP Group and Globe Group, Cheung noted that Beeinfotech is telco-neutral and has about 15 telco clients. “It is also situated in a prime location,” he said, noting that most government offices and big enterprises are located in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said the facility’s accessibility and being carrier-neutral are among its main advantages. Cheung also said the chances of power outage at Beeinfotech are very low, while vice president for data operations Sherwin Torres noted that they have prepared power back-ups. Security and manpower were also highlighted, as Cheung said the facility is run by executives from abroad.

Among the industries that Beeinfotech caters to are financial/banking, manufacturing, and gaming, Cheung said. Being a hybrid infrastructure, the facility provides a flexible, scalable computing environment that integrates intelligent computing power, general computing power, and edge computing power to meet the diverse needs of AI, and cloud, among others. Because it is carrier-neutral, customers can connect to multiple carriers, thus minimizing service disruption risk.