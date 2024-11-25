House Panel Prolongs Detention of OVP Chief of Staff Amid Allegations.

MANILA: The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has extended the detention period of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) chief of staff and undersecretary, Zuleika Lopez, to 10 days from the original five. This action was taken due to her alleged “evasive” behavior in an ongoing investigation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the committee’s decision followed a motion by ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro during the resumption of its probe into allegations against Vice President Sara Duterte regarding the misuse of PHP612.5 million in confidential funds. Lopez, who was initially cited in contempt on November 20 for “undue interference” in the panel’s proceedings, was set to be detained for five days. However, her absence led Castro to advocate for an extension of the detention period.

Representative Castro expressed concerns over Lopez’s behavior, stating, “Nakita naman natin sa history nung kanyang evasive attitude, behavior, at itong crineate niya na sina

sabi niya — pagsisinungaling niya na hindi naman siya hinarass.” Lopez’s absence was attributed to her confinement at Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) in Quezon City, where she is undergoing treatment for acute stress disorder and other physical conditions. A certificate of confinement submitted to the committee confirmed her condition and symptoms.

Committee chair and Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua accused Lopez of attempting to derail the investigation, describing her actions as ‘evasive, uncooperative, and untruthful.’ Chua presented documents disproving Lopez’s claims of ignorance regarding the utilization of the OVP’s confidential funds, including signed fund liquidation records. Moreover, he highlighted Lopez’s letter aimed at preventing the Commission on Audit from complying with a congressional subpoena.

The controversy also involves Vice President Sara Duterte, who reportedly stayed overnight at the House of Representatives’ complex multiple times since Lopez’s detention, an a

ct criticized by Chua as a violation of security protocols. Despite provisions for extended visiting hours, medical care, and access to personal physicians and legal counsel, Duterte is alleged to have continued to flout House rules. Consequently, the committee ordered Lopez’s transfer to the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City, although House Secretary General Reginald Velasco has temporarily prioritized her health by directing her stay at VMMC.

Vice President Duterte appeared at Monday’s hearing and took an oath before the House panel. Other key officials from the OVP, including Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio, Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta, and Edward and Sunshine Charry Fajarda, also attended the hearing after being subpoenaed and cited in contempt for previous non-compliance.