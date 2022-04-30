﻿House fetes legacy of late CamNorte solon through bills passed

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Saturday led the House of Representatives in mourning the death of Camarines Norte Representative Marisol Panotes.

On Friday, Panotes’ daughter, Rosemarie, confirmed her passing in a Facebook post but did not indicate the cause of death of the lawmaker who represented the province’s Second District since 2016.

Rosemarie will replace her mother in the May 9 elections.

Velasco said Panotes principally authored and co-authored important pieces of legislation which have “great impact on the lives of Filipinos”.

The laws include the Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, Salary Standardization Law of 2019, and Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education Act of 2020.

Velasco said her dedication and love of service for her constituents will always be remembered.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones during this time of grief. May God grant her eternal rest and her family the strength to bear her untimely demise,” he said.

Camarines Norte Rep. (1st District) Josie Tallado bid goodbye to her “Ate Toots” and thanked her for being a good friend and public servant.

“Nakikiisa po ako sa dalamhati ng iyong pamilya, mahal sa buhay at sa ating mga kababayan sa Camarines Norte sa pagpanaw ng isang magaling at mapagmahal na Kongresista. Hanggang sa muli po, aking Ate Toots (I join her family and Camarines Norte in mourning the loss of an outstanding and loving congresswoman. Until we meet again, my Ate Toots),” Tallado posted on Facebook on Friday.

Panotes, who was 76, also served as vice chair of the Committees on Disaster Resilience and Population and Family Relations during the 18th Congress.