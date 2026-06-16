Hong Kong Summer Fun: Enjoy Hundreds of Thousands of Summer Deals and an Exciting Citywide Events Experience

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This summer, Hong Kong is turning up the energy with a citywide celebration packed with festivals, family attractions, sporting spectacles and limited-time offers. The “Hong Kong Summer Fun” campaign brings together some of the city’s biggest seasonal events alongside exclusive “Summer Deals”, creating even more reasons to plan a summer escape to the Events Capital of Asia. From dragon boat racing and family fun to immersive exhibitions and world-class football, there’s something for everyone.

To make a summer getaway even more rewarding, the “Summer Deals” programme is now rolling out in phases through 31 August, unlocking rewards and savings at every step of the visitor journey — across attraction offers, transport discounts, shopping rewards and dining perks. The initiative helps travellers make the most of their Hong Kong getaway with exclusive seasonal savings from planning to departure.

Unlock Hundreds of Thousands of Deals Across the City All Summer Long

Earn Double Rewards Even Before You Arrive in Hong Kong

In partnership with Trip.com Group, HKTB is launching more than HK$20 million worth of offers across 19 attractions and three transport operators. From now on until 31 August, eligible visitors who book a participating Hong Kong hotel stay through Trip.com or Ctrip for the period from 1 July–14 September, with a single transaction of HK$1,500 or above, can unlock a “Summer Getaway Pack” featuring one attraction and one transport discount of up to 50 percent off. Rewards drop in two summer waves on 15 June and 14 July on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing travellers to experience more of Hong Kong for less.

Some highlighted participating experiences in the first wave include:

Up to 50% off on Roundtrip Standard Cable Car Ticket by Ngong Ping 360

Up to 50% off on Essential Ticket by Big Bus Tours

30% off on Sha Tin Racecourse & Happy Valley Racecourse F&B Experience + Guided Tour by The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Collect Multiple Rewards Throughout Your Stay in Town

From 1 July–31 August, visitors can access “Summer Instant Rewards” through a collaboration with AlipayHK, Alipay and Alipay+. By leveraging Alipay’s vast Chinese Mainland and Alipay+’s international partner e-wallet user base, visitors can scan designated QR codes at nearly 100 participating shopping malls across the city, including Central Market, Festival Walk, Hysan Place, ifc mall, Hong Kong International Airport, K11, Mira Place, New Town Plaza, Olympian City, Peak Galleria, SOGO, Stanley Plaza, Times Square, Windsor House, and more—to receive a random spending rewards of up to HK$500 or RMB500 to be used at any merchant displaying the AlipayHK, Alipay or Alipay+ payment acceptance mark.

In addition, more than 150 exciting merchant offers will be available across participating malls. Highlights include:

AIRSIDE – Admission Ticket to the “ The Cha Chaan Teng Codex — Tales of Invisible Designs ” exhibition;

– Admission Ticket to the “ ” exhibition; Central Market – Redeem a premium butterfly pastry gift box for HK$58 upon spending HK$200 or above at Imperial Patisserie ;

– Redeem a premium butterfly pastry gift box for HK$58 upon spending HK$200 or above at ; Festival Walk – Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free ice rink offer at Glacier and complimentary 2D movie tickets at Festival Grand Cinema ;

– Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free ice rink offer at and complimentary 2D movie tickets at ; MegaBox – Enjoy an extra 30% off at the i.t Outlet ;

– Enjoy an extra 30% off at the ; Mira Place – Enjoy HK$100 off upon spending HK$400 at Mira Dining ;

– Enjoy HK$100 off upon spending HK$400 at ; Nina Mall – Enjoy bonus gaming tokens, with HK$200 purchase receiving an additional HK$140 at Jumping Gym ;

– Enjoy bonus gaming tokens, with HK$200 purchase receiving an additional HK$140 at ; The Peak – Enjoy 15% off all regular-priced menu items at Bubba Gump ;

– Enjoy 15% off all regular-priced menu items at ; T Town / Kai Tin Shopping Centre / Temple Mall / Lok Fu Plaza – Enjoy HK$100 off upon spending HK$500 at SKECHERS

All of which are open to both local residents and visitors. Stay tuned for more details.

What’s more, visitors can also enjoy a citywide collection of shopping and dining offers delivered in partnership with the Quality Tourism Services Association (QTSA) and the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA), with buy-one-get-one free offers and some hot picks from HK$1 or HK$10 at various merchants. Rewards are on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the rewards are limited to registered users on Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform only. Stay tuned for more details.

Highlighted rewards include:

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Black Pearl Tasting Menu at Chinesology (original price HK$3,054)

Buy 1 Get 1 Chef’s signature Tasting Set at restaurants under Lubuds group, including Sushi Zushi & Toriten (original price HK$588 for one)

HK$1 for a selected flavor of Abalone Bites (12 pcs) at On Kee (original price HK$99)

HK$1 for a Winter Melon Pastry (Wife Cake) at Kee Wah Bakery (original price HK$12)

HK$10 for BBQ Pork with Egg and Rice at Men Wah Bing Teng (original price HK$72)

HK$10 for Big Mac® at McDonald’s (original price from HK$25.5)

Dive into a Packed Programme of Events Throughout the City

Alongside the unmissable “Summer Deals”, visitors can look forward to a packed programme of exciting events, dragon boat thrills and summer festivities, experiencing the vibrant charisma of the Events Capital of Asia.

Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival: Experience a Uniquely Hong Kong Celebration of Dragon Boat Heritage, Festive Treats and Fun

19 June–1 July 2026 | Tsim Sha Tsui promenade

Kicking off the season is the “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival”, running from 19 June–1 July. At its heart is the 50th-anniversary edition of the “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races”, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), co-organised by the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA) and proudly title-sponsored by Sun Life. It will transform the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront into one of the city’s most thrilling annual spectacles on 27–28 June. More than 220 teams from 16 countries and regions will compete across 21 races in Victoria Harbour.

For the first time, the celebration expands into a 13-day festival extending far beyond the races. Along the Avenue of Stars, visitors can explore a Dragon Boat Food Lane, Beer Garden, and discover themed photo spots, including Sun Life HK Dragon Boat Co-Creation Zone, a 22-metre traditional wooden dragon boat, a dragon boat-themed installation in collaboration with the new film Minions & Monsters, etc. A programme of intangible cultural heritage workshops will also offer hands-on experiences such as fishing net plaiting, blown sugar making and traditional lye rice dumpling making. Tourists can partake in a uniquely Hong Kong celebration that blends sport, culture and a lively waterfront atmosphere.

Pixar Summer Fest: Step Into the Bigger World of Pixar from Day to Night

12 June–31 August 2026 | Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort invites guests into its first-ever “Pixar Summer Fest”, transforming the resort into a colourful world filled with beloved Pixar characters and immersive experiences. The centrepiece is the all-new “Pixar Pals Spectacular”, an eight-minute nighttime experience combining glowing drones, shimmering fountains, projections across the Castle of Magical Dreams and Main Street, U.S.A., and giant inflatables. It’s a vibrant celebration of Pixar’s most-loved stories of friendship. The new show debuts before the resort’s signature “Momentous” nighttime spectacular.

Guests can also cool off at the returning “Pixar Water Play Street Party!”, dance and cheer at the park’s largest-ever “Friendtastic!” parade, meet characters from Toy Story, Inside Out, Turning Red, Coco and more, enjoy Pixar-themed food and merchandise, and extend the experience with themed hotel stays and activities across the resort.

Pandastic Summer Birthday Celebration – Let the Fun Begin!: Join the Festivities with Hong Kong’s Favourite Giant Pandas

26 June–31 August 2026 | Ocean Park Hong Kong

This summer, Ocean Park’s beloved giant panda twins, Elder Sister Jia Jia and Little Brother De De, are turning two! Together with their August-born parents Ying Ying and Le Le, as well as the popular June stars, An An and Ke Ke, they are ready to throw a pandastic birthday party. Snap with the giant installation at the main entrance and visit our Pandastic happy moment zone in the park, all six adorable giant pandas will transform into lively Panda Friends characters, showing off their vibrant, playful sides! Come with family and friends to shower the giant pandas at Ocean Park with tons of birthday love and pan-tastic blessings!

Design Ah!: Discover the Wonder of Everyday Design at M+

27 June 2026–10 Jan 2027 | M+

Curious minds of all ages can experience design in an entirely new way at “Design Ah! Experience the Wonder of Everyday Design”, opening at M+ from 27 June. This family-friendly exhibition explores the hidden design behind everyday actions — from walking to eating and sitting — revealing how thoughtful design quietly shapes the world around us. Through hands-on games, interactive installations and immersive audiovisual environments, visitors are invited to observe familiar objects and behaviours from new perspectives, sparking curiosity, creativity and plenty of unexpected “Ah!” moments.

Bubble Planet Hong Kong: Explore an Extraordinary Multi-Sensory World of Bubbles

From 29 June 2026 | Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Launching from 29 June, Bubble Planet will make its Hong Kong debut at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. The globally acclaimed immersive experience transforms the simple concept of bubbles into a large-scale interactive adventure featuring digital art, optical illusions, virtual reality experiences and multi-sensory installations. Visitors can move through a series of playful environments designed to inspire wonder and imagination, making it one of the city’s newest family-friendly attractions this summer.

Hong Kong Football Festival 2026: See Football Giants Take the Field

31 July–5 August 2026 | Kai Tak Stadium

Sports fans have another major reason to visit Hong Kong this summer with the return of the Hong Kong Football Festival from 31 July–5 August. The series will bring four of Europe’s most decorated clubs to Kai Tak Stadium: Manchester City, FC Internazionale Milano, Chelsea FC and Juventus. Two blockbuster fixtures will take place at the state-of-the-art 50,000-seat venue, while Manchester City and Chelsea will also hold Open Training sessions for fans. Building on the success of last year’s festival, the event features a rare gathering of Champions League-winning clubs, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as one of Asia’s premier destinations for international sport and live entertainment.

Start planning your Hong Kong escape and discover a vibrant lineup of seasonal experiences while making the most of every moment in the city. For the latest event listings for “Hong Kong Summer Fun” and “Summer Deals”, visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/summer-fun.html.

Media can download photos at the following link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2463&categoryTypeId=2

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Chokie Cheng Tel: 2807 6342 Email: [email protected]

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