Zamboanga City: A high-value drug suspect was arrested and suspected shabu valued at more than PHP2 million was seized in an anti-drug operation, police reported Thursday. The Zamboanga City Police identified the suspect as Hares Ibrahim, 50, who was apprehended in a buy-bust operation along Sampaloc Drive, Barangay Baliwasan at about 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspect was arrested after selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer. A follow-up search led to the confiscation of six more plastic sachets containing 305 grams of the illegal drug, with an estimated street value of PHP2,074,000.

Ibrahim is currently detained at the city police’s custodial facility, awaiting the formal filing of charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Police said the drug haul was the first seizure for April under its ongoing campaign against illegal drugs.