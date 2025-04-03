Manila: A total of 328 low-income barangays across the country will receive funding from the government to help them establish Child Development Centers (CDCs). This development comes as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the signing of a joint circular between the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) in Malaca±ang.

According to Philippines News Agency, the circular provides guidelines for local government units (LGUs) to establish CDCs funded through the Local Government Support Fund-Financial Assistance to LGUs. The initiative follows Marcos’ directive to the DBM last month to fund the establishment of CDCs in 4th and 5th class municipalities as a response to the limited access to early childhood care and development facilities, particularly in low-income areas.

Marcos announced that low-income barangays would receive the funding this year, with 89 barangays in Luzon, 106 in the Visayas, and 133 in Mindanao, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. In his message, Marcos highlighted that 3,800 barangays have yet to have CDCs despite the enactment of Republic Act 6972, which requires each barangay to have at least one.

The President emphasized the importance of establishing CDCs to address the gap in structured care for children in their formative years. He stated that the centers would serve as venues for implementing early childhood care and development programs and services, including early learning programs and family support programs.

Marcos called on LGUs to ensure the successful implementation of the program and urged them to provide support and resources to childhood development teachers and workers. He also encouraged community members to take active roles in the CDCs and asked parents to engage more in their children’s early education by reading stories to them.

Prior to the signing of the joint circular, Marcos participated in a storytelling activity with children aged three to five years old, expressing his enjoyment of the experience. He remarked on the positive energy and laughter that children bring to the Palace, reminding officials of the purpose behind their work.