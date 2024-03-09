High Speed Hitters slam Solar Spikers

MANILA: PLDT trounced Capital1, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16, for its third win in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference preliminary round at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday. Filipino-Canadian Savannah Dawn Davison scored 22 points built on 19 attacks, while Fiola Mae Ceballos chipped in 10 spikes for the High Speed Hitters, who claimed their third victory in four starts after 74 minutes. 'The girls bring a lot of energy during game day and it's good to feed off them,' Davison, who also had nine excellent digs, said in the post-match interview. Rhea Dimaculangan scored 12 while Kath Arado had 13 excellent digs and six receptions. Coach Rald Ricafort attributed the victory to the team's consistency. 'We're happy with the win, happy our role players contributed again," he said. "Skills-wise, it's not so much about adjustment but about being more consistent. It's because the pressure hasn't been practiced. So I told them that this also needs to be brought to training so that it can be handled properly in the game," he added. Heather Guino-o and Sydney Niegos scored six points each while Jannine Navarro added four points for the Solar Spikers (1-3). Source: Philippines News Agency