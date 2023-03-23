Hallasgo wins 10,000m in ICTSI PH Athletics Championships

Christine Hallasgo of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon province stamped her class in the women's Open 10,000m to claim the gold medal in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the Ilagan City Sports Complex here on Thursday. The 30-year-old Hallasgo, representing the City of Ilagan-National Team, registered a personal best time of 36 minutes and 38:54 seconds to beat Art Joy Torregosa of Cebu City (40:09:20) and Ailene Tolentino of Philippine Army (40:58:34). "Her time is already good for the silver medal in the Cambodia SEA Games," said national coach Eduardo 'Bertek' Buenavista, a two-time Olympian who holds the Philippine record for multiple long-distance events. "But she still has more than a month to train, she can still improve her time," added Bautista, and four-time national champion in 10,000m. Hallasgo's time was better than the silver medal performance of Myanmar's Khin Mar Se (38:22.01) at the 2022 Vietnam SEA Games where local Pham Thi Hong Le Thi clocked 35:56.38 to claim the gold medal. Singaporean Goh Chui Ling took the bronze medal in 39:22.26. Her previous best time of 37:19.51 was set during a competition at the Philsports, Pasig City last year. She debuted at the 2019 Manila SEA Games, winning the marathon gold medal over compatriot Mary Joy Tabal. Meanwhile, Malaysian Nani Sahirah Maryata topped the women's Open shot put in 14.69 meters, while Jamela de Asis of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) (12.50) placed second and Aira Teodosio of City of Ilagan (12.36) was third. In the 200m event, Fil-American Kyla Richardson, representing the City of Ilagan-National Team, clocked 24.10 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's Open category. Malaysian Zaidatuk Husniah Zulkifli checked in second (24.17) followed by Fil-American Danae Manibog (24.76). The men's Open gold medal went to Iraqi Taha Hussein Yaseen (21.20) while Fil-American Umajesty Williams (21.40) and Iraqi Mohammed Abdulridha Al-Tameemi (21.67) pocketed the silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the Under-20 category, Thailand's Phiraphat Ponjon ruled the men's 200m in 22.27 seconds. Edrick Feivel Florentius of Sabah, Malaysia bagged the silver medal in 23.45 while Mark MJ Giray of La Paz Tracksters secured the bronze medal in 23.79. Karenmae Pelegria of Guang Ming College (27.06) was crowned champion in the women's 200m. UST bets Lea Kriszeda Ordinario (27.72) and Christine Guergio (28.22) finished second and third, respectively. Alvin Lopez Jr. of La Paz Trackster won the men's triple jump gold medal in 13.56 meters. Renchard Pagulayan of UST got the silver medal (13.49) while Christian Rie Avila of the City of Tacurong took the bronze medal (13.02). Other winners were Joana Marie Bandal (women's discus throw), Sean Henry Carag of UST (men's pole vault) and Nicko Atas of LPU Cavite Junior Pirates (men's discus throw). Winners in the Under-18 category were Joseph Stephan Bayya of the City of Tacurong (boys' long jump), Almie Peter Aiso Jr. of Leyte Province (boys' 2,000m steeplechase), Liznie Delfino of Bohol Province Track and Field Team (girls' 2,000m steeplechase) and Sophia Angela Mae Dela Vega of San Jose City (girls' long jump).

Source: Philippines News Agency