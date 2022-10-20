GRAID Technology and primeLine Solutions GmbH Partner to Revolutionize High Performance Computing Across Germany

primeLine Solutions now offers SupremeRAID , the revolutionary GPU-based NVMe RAID controller from GRAID Technology, to deliver custom HPC storage solutions with impressive performance for demanding workloads.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — primeLine Solutions GmbH, a leader in German tailor-made high performance servers, now incorporates SupremeRAID GPU accelerated RAID as part of its custom NVMe storage offerings — delivering sophisticated software-composed data protection and impressive performance for demanding workloads.

Based on the NVIDIA A2000 GPU, SupremeRAID by GRAID Technology is an innovative NVMe RAID controller that delivers the full potential of NVMe SSD drives in a RAID array. One SupremeRAID card can easily manage 32 direct-attached NVMe SSDs, as well as deliver up to 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s throughput.

“We were very excited when we held the first SupremeRAID card in our hands for testing purposes,” said Stefan Bangel, General Manager at primeLine Solutions. “The test results from our internal test lab are impressive; our technical department is fully convinced of GRAID Technology. The enormous IOPS and throughput performance of the systems with SupremeRAID while simultaneously relieving the CPU is a real game changer. The first servers and storage systems with SupremeRAID are now in productive use at our customers with very positive feedback throughout.”

As part of the new partnership with GRAID Technology, primeLine Solutions is offering a limited-time special offer on SupremeRAID cards in primeLine server and storage solutions. Click here to learn more.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with primeLine Solutions to offer flexible, easy-to-configure HPC storage solutions that drive technology forward while delivering our mutual customers an incredible competitive advantage in the German market,” said Leander Yu, founder and CEO of GRAID Technology.

Learn more about primeLine’s SupremeRAID offerings and lab test results here or contact the primeLine Sales Team at +49 5731 8694-450 / vertrieb@primeline.org for more details.

About primeLine Solutions Germany

Headquartered in Bad Oeynhausen NRW, primeLine Solutions GmbH focuses on solution-based manufacturing and sales of server, storage, and industrial systems. In addition to established product lines, primeLine also manufactures individually according to customer requirements. With many years of experience in the IT market, the company sees itself as a reliable, flexible manufacturer and partner with an emphasis on uncomplicated service and support. Customers are data centers, research institutions, public institutions, SMEs, system houses and the retail trade. Learn more at www.primeline-solutions. com/de/.

About GRAID Technology, Inc.

GRAID Technology Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, as well as a 2022 Emerging Vendor in its Storage & Disaster Recovery category, SupremeRAID is the first NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance. For more information, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

