Gov’t urged to ensure sound implementation of Mental Health Act

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday called for the effective implementation of the Mental Health Act to ensure that Filipinos have access to psychosocial health services.

In a statement, the CHR said the pandemic and the socio-economic problems it created have underscored the importance of mental health and well-being.

It noted that one out of eight people globally are experiencing mental health conditions prior to the pandemic.

“Here in the Philippines, there was also a significant surge of hotline calls related to depression and suicide, especially during the height of the pandemic,” the CHR said.

The World Health Organization’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Month this October is “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority.”

Meantime, the National Mental Health Week in the country would be from Oct. 10 to 16.

“The current period of recovery is an opportune time to amplify efforts and mainstream the discussion on mental health to address stigma against individuals experiencing mental health issues,” the CHR said.

It added the government must ensure the implementation of other basic rights which are “equally necessary to create an enabling and holistic environment conducive to mental health”.

Source: Philippines News Agency