GOV’T OFFERS 200 PSV BUS LICENCES TO B40 IN EAST COAST – LOKE

A total of 200 vocational public service vehicle (PSV) bus licences are being offered for free to the B40 group in the east coast states, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that it was in addition to the 500 PSV bus licences that the government had offered through the MyPSV programme launched last week.

Loke explained that the offer to the B40 group, specifically for the states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, was made not because Kelantan and Terengganu will face state elections next month, but instead it is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund allocated from the government agency, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL).

According to him, the states were chosen due to MRL’s involvement in the implementation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project and the CSR funds were deemed appropriate to be returned to the residents in the east coast states.

“It is surplus fund obtained from bank interest that we can channel as CSR allocations to help the people,” he said when speaking at the launching of the High Capacity Bus Service by Konsortium E-Mutiara Bhd, here today.

Therefore, he expects cooperation from bus companies which operate trips from the Klang Valley to the east coast states to jointly implement the initiative with the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“So that we can match these prospective bus drivers with the bus companies to ensure that once they complete their training they will continue to get job offers,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency