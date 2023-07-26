GOV’T APPROVES PROPOSAL TO MAKE KLANG FOURTH CITY IN SELANGOR – NGA

The federal government has approved a proposal to upgrade the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) to a city council, said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said the decision, reached at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, would make Klang the fourth city in Selangor, after Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya.

“MPK was established in 1890 and has now met all the criteria for getting city status at the age of 133 years old. MPK is capable of providing excellent services and top-notch infrastructure facilities and public utilities to brand the city based on its unique heritage and history.

“Its upgrading into the (country’s) 20th city means MPK has the financial strength and sustainability to provide efficient, quality and international standard services to improve liveability and the people’s well-being in Klang,” he told reporters in conjunction with the ministry’s “Sentuhan Kasih” programme at Bangunan MPK here today.

Nga said the proclamation ceremony would be decided once the matter has obtained the consent of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Nga said the ministry, through its Sentuhan Kasih programme, had approved 21 projects worth RM5 million to upgrade public facilities in the municipality.

The projects will begin soon and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The upgrading will involve, among others, the Port Klang Market, stalls in the Port Klang area, Jalan Goh Hock Huat or Jalan Keretapi Lama, and the pedestrian and bicycle lanes on Jambatan Kota,” he said.

Meanwhile, MPK president Noraini Roslan said the council was working on the new logo and flag for the ceremony to proclaim Klang as a city.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency