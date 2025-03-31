Doha: The government has pledged to provide essential aid to the Filipinos arrested in Qatar for allegedly participating in an unauthorized public demonstration. In a recent announcement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed its commitment to staying in close contact with Qatari authorities to oversee the situation and safeguard the well-being of the detained individuals.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that 17 Filipinos were detained at a police station approximately an hour from Doha. The arrests followed a rally conducted in support of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte is currently held at an International Criminal Court facility in The Hague, The Netherlands, amid allegations of human rights violations tied to his anti-drug campaign.

The DMW, in collaboration with the DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Doha, has dispatched its Labor Attaché to the detention site to deliver comprehensive assistance to the affected overseas Filipi

no workers (OFWs). DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has reassured the OFWs of the department’s unwavering support.

Cacdac stated, “Makasisiguro po kayo na patuloy po ang aming paglilingkod at paghahandog ng tulong at serbisyo sa ilalim ng liderato ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., para sa kapakanan at kinabukasan ng ating mga OFWs at ng kanilang mga pamilya (We assure you that we are continuing to serve and assist, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to ensure the welfare and future of our OFWs and their families).”

Additionally, Cacdac urged all OFWs to comply with and respect the laws and customs of their host countries, particularly concerning public gatherings and political expressions, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.