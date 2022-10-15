Good governance key to sustain insurgency-free status: mayor

The local chief executive here Friday underscored the role of good governance in sustaining the Davao region’s insurgency-free status.

In an interview, Mayor Maria Theresa Timbol said the declaration of Region 11 as insurgency-free entails a bigger responsibility for the local government unit, especially in its sustainability.

On October 12, the Davao region was declared “insurgency-free” after the series of successful peace and order initiatives that dismantled the remnants of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the area.

During a meeting at the Naval Felix Apolinario Station here, members of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) 11 signed a resolution declaring the entire region as cleared of insurgents.

“Good governance is the key to make the people realize, especially in the far-flung areas, that there is really a government who is working to provide services to them,” Timbol said.

However, she noted that the local government unit could not stand alone “as it needs the help of the national agencies to support them in terms of projects.”

In her town, Timbol said they have prioritized the provision of basic services and community infrastructures, such as roads, electricity, and housing, to improve the lives of residents.

As part of sustaining the insurgency-free status, she also said the local government has ensured that the children of tribal communities are given proper education.

“We all know that they are the most vulnerable for NPA recruitment before. So, we will make sure they can access education from elementary to college,” Timbol explained.

