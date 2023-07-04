Globe Group Woos Global Investors With Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions at Caixin Asia New Vision Forum

The Globe Group distinguished itself as the only Philippine telecom representative at the prestigious Caixin Global Asia New Vision Forum (ANVF) held June 12 to 13 in Singapore, capturing global investors’ interest by unveiling its groundbreaking digital solutions now reshaping the country’s digital economy.

Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu represented the company at the ANVF 2023, the first international business leadership conference spotlighting Asia in the post-Covid landscape, with a focus on global, green, tech, and home visions. Gathering over 300 business and thought leaders, policymakers, and industry practitioners, the event amplified nuanced Asian perspectives within the broader business community.

Source: Nam News Network