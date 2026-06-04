Gatchalian-led Bloc Criticizes ‘Unofficial, Unauthorized’ Blue Ribbon Hearing

Manila: The Senate bloc led by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday criticized what it called a 'bogus hearing' of the Blue Ribbon committee, saying senators should return to regular work instead of engaging in unauthorized proceedings. In a statement, the bloc emphasized the Senate's need to focus on its constitutional mandate to check abuses and pass laws for public welfare, urging the group led by former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano to respect the chamber's rules, quorum, and newly constituted leadership.

According to Philippines News Agency, the bloc highlighted that there were no official Senate hearings scheduled for Thursday morning. Gatchalian had previously stated that any proceedings called by Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Robinhood Padilla, and Rodante Marcoleta lacked basis in Senate rules, the legislative calendar, or established authority. The majority bloc accused these senators of refusing to attend legitimately called sessions and engaging in what it described as an unofficial and unauthorized activity.

The group raised concerns over reports that Senate employees were threatened with legal action if they did not follow instructions from the Cayetano bloc. They emphasized that these employees are civil servants trying to do their jobs according to the law and the duly constituted leadership of the Senate.

The majority bloc described the supposed hearing as a 'naked grab for power dressed up as 'inquiry' and 'oversight,'' suggesting it aimed to preserve positions lost in what it called a valid and constitutional reorganization of the chamber. The bloc urged senators to attend sessions and work on measures to lower prices, create jobs, and protect farmers, workers, and vulnerable families.

This statement emerged amid ongoing tensions in the Senate following a leadership change that appointed Gatchalian as acting Senate President and Sen. Erwin Tulfo as the new chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee. Gatchalian previously mentioned that the Blue Ribbon committee hearing on the flood control probe had been rescheduled to June 8 to allow Tulfo to review the committee's work and evidence.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla denied allegations of attempting to block two senators and 18 former soldiers from entering the Senate to attend the Blue Ribbon committee hearing. Remulla issued the denial following Sen. Pia Cayetano's claim that her group was blocked on their way to the session hall. Videos of Remulla being pushed by Sen. Robin Padilla had circulated on social media. Remulla stated he had no intention of blocking Cayetano and Padilla's group, noting he was alone at the time.

As developments unfolded, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. clarified that increased security at the Senate is confined to its outer perimeter to maintain public order amid calls for a vigil. Nartatez said the measure is preventive, aimed at managing public assemblies outside the Senate grounds. He emphasized that the PNP would respect the Senate's administrative autonomy and internal security protocols while monitoring protests and ensuring public safety. Nartatez had previously ordered additional police forces to the Senate complex as protests increased in the area.