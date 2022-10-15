Garafil named only as OIC due to ‘transition’ phase: PBBM

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. bared Friday that he is restrained from appointing new Cabinet secretaries because his administration is still in a “transition” phase.

Marcos made the statement, in response to a media query as to why he did not appoint Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge (OPS OIC) Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil as Press secretary.

“Because we are still in transition. We talked about rightsizing all the time. We’re rightsizing everything, everywhere all the time and this is part of that. So that’s the reason,” he said.

Marcos, nevertheless, assured he would soon fill up vacant Cabinet posts.

“I still feel we are still in transition. But nagso-solidify na ‘yan, ‘yang mga position na ‘yan (those positions will solidify),” Marcos said.

On Oct. 6, Marcos bared that he is considering at least three personalities to be his next Press secretary, and prefers a “journalist” or a “media practitioner” to serve as the new Press chief.

Garafil resigned as head of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to accept Marcos’ offer to serve as OPS OIC.

Garafil on Monday said she does not mind being offered the OIC Press Secretary position, saying she is happy as long as she is enjoying Marcos’ trust and confidence.

A journalist-turned-lawyer, Garafil said the OPS may see “some changes” in the coming days.

She also vowed that under her watch, the OPS will be “transparent and accurate” in delivering and disseminating information on the Marcos administration’s policies, programs, activities, and accomplishments.

Source: Philippines News Agency