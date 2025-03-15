Manila: Former president Rodrigo R. Duterte made his first appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) via a video link on Friday (Manila time), with the next hearing for confirmation of his charges set for Sept. 23. ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc, speaking French, allowed Duterte to attend and follow the hearing virtually considering the ‘long journey involving a considerable time difference’ that he made from the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, Duterte, wearing a blue blazer and tie, listened through headphones to hear the interpreter, and spoke in English to confirm his full name, and date and place of birth. His legal counsel, his former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, was present in the courtroom. Duterte was read his rights under the Rome Statute and formally informed of the charges of crimes against humanity due to his so-called “war on drugs” campaign between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, during his time as Davao City may

or and then Philippine president.

After the reading of charges, Motoc allowed Medialdea to present a manifestation, who said Duterte was summarily transferred to The Hague and that the transit to the United Arab Emirates-a non-party to the ICC-was ‘gross abuse of process’. He said Duterte has ‘debilitating medical issues,’ including having poor eyesight and being unable to hear well. But Motoc said the court doctor had found Duterte to be “fully mentally aware and fit.”

Motoc said the Registry report clearly stated that Duterte was aware of his rights, the charges against him, and the warrant of arrest in the English language. The ICC judge said the Duterte camp’s request to delay the first appearance hearing was rejected as it ‘does not need much preparation’ and was only meant to introduce the parties, ascertain the charges, and set a date for the succeeding confirmation of charges hearing.

‘There will be a full procedure that will unfurl leading up to the confirmation of charges that will enable Mr. Dut

erte to raise all the matters that you have just raised,’ she told Medialdea. The pre-trial hearing is set for Sept. 23 “to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that the person committed the crimes he or she is suspected of.”

“If the charges are confirmed, totally or partly, the case will be transferred to a Trial Chamber, which will conduct the subsequent phase of the proceedings: the trial,” the ICC said.