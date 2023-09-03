FOUR CARS WORTH OVER RM400,00 AWAIT VISITORS DURING VISIT MELAKA YEAR 2024

Four cars worth over RM100,000 each are waiting lucky visitors during Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the lucky draw would be held every three months during TMM 2024 and participation is subject to a number of conditions.

"One of the conditions is that tourists or visitors must stay at least two nights at a four-star hotel or above, and be able to obtain the receipt or voucher for the draw from the hotel concerned.

"However, we will also work with homestay operators and three-star hotels and below that offers other lucky draw prizes such as motorcycles, bicycles and electric scooters,” he told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony for the fishing and cooking competition as part of the National Day celebrations today.

Meanwhile, he said that next year, apart from the 'Tik Tok Melaka' competition, a photo competition on Melaka's identity will also be organised to publicise the variety of the state's unique food and attractions and to increase the number of tourists.

He also said a large-scale fishing competition involving over 3,000 anglers will be held on Feb 20 next year in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024.

He said the competition, which will be held at Sungai Melaka Phase 2, will cover an area of 2.5 kilometres and offer various attractive prizes worth a total of RM100,000.

The winner of the competition will also receive a cash prize of RM30,000.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency