For the First Time in Dubai Two Restaurants are Awarded Three MICHELIN Stars

Trèsind Studio becomes the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive Three MICHELIN Stars

FZN by Björn Frantzén enters the Guide with Three MICHELIN Stars in its first year

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025 selection also includes 2 new One MICHELIN Stars and 5 new Bib Gourmand restaurants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michelin celebrated the city’s culinary excellence like never before at Dubai’s fourth MICHELIN Guide Ceremony, held at Address Sky View. The event revealed 119 establishments, covering over 35 cuisine types, which made it into this year’s selection, showcasing the city’s booming gastronomic scene.

For this fourth edition, The MICHELIN Guide Dubai recognizes two new One MICHELIN Star restaurants, and two new Three MICHELIN Star restaurants, as well as five new Bib Gourmand establishments.

“Dubai’s rapid transformation into a global culinary hub is testament to its diversity and excellence,”says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “As demonstrated by Trèsind Studio’s historic achievement of earning Three MICHELIN Stars in its fourth appearance—making it the first Indian restaurant worldwide to earn the Guide’s highest accolade—Dubai embraces a rich tapestry of flavors that reflect the world’s gastronomic passions. With the city now home to 119 MICHELIN-recommended establishments, it stands as a beacon for food lovers, drawing them to experience the very best of the world’s culinary traditions, all within one dynamic destination.”

Whatever a restaurant’s cuisine style, concept or location, whether they are luxury fine dining restaurants or street food eateries, the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors use the same five criteria all around the world: the quality of the ingredients; mastery of cooking techniques; the harmony of the flavors; expression of the chef’s personality in the cuisine; and consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The launch of the fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, including the naming of the city’s first Three MICHELIN Starred restaurants, marks another pivotal moment in Dubai’s journey as a world-class gastronomic destination, and is a testament to bold innovation, extraordinary talent and culinary distinction.

“Just as Three MICHELIN Stars signify a restaurant that is ‘worth a special journey’, so the same applies to Dubai as a destination; from celebrated homegrown eateries to globally renowned names, this vibrant gastronomic landscape truly reflects the diversity and dynamism of a city that always aims to inspire the world.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to MICHELIN, whose dedication to excellence continues to elevate Dubai’s reputation, highlighting the crucial role of restaurants in driving Dubai’s destination appeal, economic growth, and global competitiveness. The people from almost 200 nationalities that live in Dubai are at the heart of the unique fabric of the city, and we congratulate all the restaurateurs, chefs and talents behind the establishments included in this year’s Guide.”

Two restaurants are awarded Three MICHELIN Stars

Two restaurants received Three MICHELIN Stars for the first time since the destination launched in 2022, marking a historical moment in Dubai’s culinary scene. This distinction highlights exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

A new addition to the Guide, FZN by Björn Frantzén has been awarded Three MICHELIN Stars. This true destination restaurant with a stellar team is acclaimed Swedish chef Björn Frantzén’s debut in the Middle East. It offers a highly sophisticated experience with an array of dishes blending Scandinavian and Asian influences that make great use of the finest luxury ingredients.

Trèsind Studio is promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars in its fourth appearance in the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, making history as the first Indian restaurant in the world to earn the Guide’s highest accolade. This immersive Indian concept highlights Chef Himanshu Saini’s limitless levels of imagination and creativity. The tasting menu showcases traditional Indian dishes from various regions, re-imagined and superbly crafted into vibrant, eye-catching, and flavorsome creations.

Two new restaurants are awarded One MICHELIN Star

Jamavar’s Dubai outpost joined the 2025 Dubai selection with One MICHELIN Star. Located in Dubai’s Opera district, this acclaimed Indian restaurant offers perfectly balanced and harmonious dishes crafted with prime ingredients.

Helmed by Dubai-born chef Abhiraj Khatwani, Thai restaurant Manāo is an ode to the cuisine closest to his heart. The new One MICHELIN Star establishment serves an 11-course tasting menu comprised of re-imagined Thai classics with a twist, with flavors staying true to the cuisines vibrant and authentic roots.

There are now fourteen restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide Dubai with One MICHELIN Star, a distinction that highlights high-quality cooking, worth a stop.

Five new restaurants receive a Bib Gourmand

In addition to the MICHELIN Stars, 5 new restaurants are added to the Bib Gourmand category. Named after Bibendum, the official name of the Michelin Man, the Bib Gourmand recognition goes to restaurants that offer great quality, great value cooking.

The five restaurants are:

DUO Gastrobar-Creek Harbour: This second branch offers an appealing, well-priced menu with an array of unfussy, refined comfort food.

Harummanis: This Malay grill eatery takes influences from numerous neighboring countries and boasts perfectly spiced and balanced flavors.

Hawkerboi: A relaxed restaurant highlighting the subtleties of the street foods of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar, perfect for sharing.

Khadak: Get a taste of India’s street food at this contemporary and vibrant Indian brasserie offering sharing plates that are full of flavor.

Sufret Maryam: Chef Salam Dakkak’s second venture offers a selection of refined Levantine dishes, which are generous in flavor and size.

MICHELIN Special Awards

With its Special Awards, the MICHELIN Guide aims to highlight and celebrate the amazing diversity of the roles within the hospitality industry, as well as its most talented and inspiring professionals.

The Opening of the Year Award for 2025 is awarded to the restaurant Ronin. Located in the FIVE LUXE JBR Hotel, this beautifully conceptualized spot evokes fantastical pan-Asian decor, complemented by a superb selection of produce and bold flavors, creating an immensely enjoyable contemporary Japanese dining experience.

The Sommelier Award is presented to Shiv Menon of Boca restaurant. His passion for wine and drinks is evident in every conversation, without condescension. His list supports the restaurant’s sustainable ethos, featuring symbols that highlight environmental and community benefits. He organizes tastings to share his knowledge and love for the subject.

The Service Award presented by RAK Porcelain goes to the team at Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant. Despite its large operation and busy atmosphere, this restaurant is far from a tourist trap. The team runs it with pride and passion, aiming to please every guest. Early arrivals enjoy Arabic coffee outside, while inside, servers guide diners through the menu. The heartfelt goodbye is as meaningful as the welcome.

The Young Chef Award goes to 30-year-old Chef Abhiraj Khatwani, who helms the kitchen at Thai restaurant Manāo, a recipient of a MICHELIN Star in this year’s Guide (newly awarded One MICHELIN Star). He earns this award thanks to his experience in Thailand, for the enthusiasm he shows to his home city, and through his authentic, skillfully balanced dishes.

Finally, the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony celebrated the remarkable selection of restaurants for the year 2025. This year’s distinctions and awards have highlighted the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation within the culinary world in Dubai. From sustainable gastronomy to authentic and skillfully crafted dishes, the honorees have set new standards and inspired others. Their passion and commitment to excellence have truly made this year’s selection outstanding. We look forward to witnessing continued success and contributions to the culinary arts in next year’s selection.

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai selection 2025 at a glance:

2 restaurants with Three MICHELIN Stars (1 Promotion, 1 New)

3 restaurants with Two MICHELIN Stars

14 restaurants with One MICHELIN Star (2 new)

3 restaurants with a MICHELIN Green Star

22 Bib Gourmand restaurants (5 new)

78 MICHELIN selected restaurants (15 new)

A replay of The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony and other highlights are available on the official MICHELIN Guide Middle East Facebook page and the MICHELIN Guide Global YouTube channel.

The full selection of The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025 is available on the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com/ae-du/en and on the MICHELIN Guide app, available free of charge on iOS and Android.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide’s official website, or download the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (iOS and Android), to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. (www.michelin.com)

