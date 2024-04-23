MANILA: Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has renewed its power supply agreement with Japanese electronics manufacturer Murata to energize its Batangas plant with 100-percent renewable energy. In a statement Tuesday, First Gen said its subsidiary Energy Development Corp. (EDC), which operates the Bacon-Manito geothermal facility in Bicol, will supply clean energy to Murata's unit here, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc. (PMM). Supplying PMM's factory from Bacon-Manito geothermal plant is aligned with Murata's shift to 100 percent RE in all its offices and facilities across the globe by 2050. PMM's manufacturing inside the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) economic zone in Batangas, which is also operated by the Lopezes, is Murata's first overseas facility that runs on full RE since 2022. 'Together, we in First Gen and PMM are not just reducing emissions but also shaping a future where environmental responsibility and growth go hand in hand,' First Gen president and chief operating officer Francis Giles Puno said. The initial power supply deal between First Gen and PMM was in 2021. 'This extended collaboration not only strengthens our bond but also reinforces our shared dedication to environmental stewardship,' Puno said. 'The renewal of our supply agreement with First Gen highlights our companies' decarbonization and sustainability goals. While we aim to capture the demand for components that support emerging technologies, we want to do so in a manner that is cost-efficient, best in class, and carbon-neutral,' PMM president Masayoshi Koda added. Aside from utilizing geothermal energy, PMM has installed more than 6,700 solar panels in its facility to generate nearly 3,000 kilowatts of electricity from solar power. On Monday, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Tereso Panga said more ecozone locators are demanding for green and sustainable initiatives in industrial parks. Panga said an 'eco-industrial park,' or EIP, is the new standard for PEZA zones. Big ecozone developers like FPIP are embarking on EIPs, he added. Source: Philippines News Agency