FIRST-EVER SOKA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OPENS ITS DOORS IN SEREMBAN

Soka International School Malaysia (SISM) launched its inaugural academic year on Aug 24 in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, ushering in a fresh era of education grounded in humanistic values.

SISM in a statement today said Malaysia now hosts the world’s first secondary international school under the renowned Soka education system.

It said SISM warmly welcomed its pioneering batch of 112 students, aged 11 to 15, who will be part of an international student community that showcases the school’s commitment to creating an inclusive learning environment aimed at nurturing conscientious global citizens.

For the 2023/24 academic year, SISM is offering the Cambridge curriculum for Years 7 to 9.

The sprawling 4.04-hectare campus, nestled within a picturesque 20.23 hectare green expanse, also boasts boarding facilities.

According to the statement, at SISM, education revolves around the Soka, Japanese for ‘value-creating’ philosophy, which celebrates every child’s boundless potential.

“This belief champions the idea that children can lead lives of contribution, establishing a harmonious balance between personal growth and societal well-being. The end goal is to foster global citizens endowed with wisdom, courage and compassion,” it said.

SISM’s educational approach is anchored on the principles established by Daisaku Ikeda, the founder of the Soka school system where his vision of a humanistic, student-centred education serves as the cornerstone, aiming to shape a society that is peaceful and celebrates the sanctity of life.

It said students will thrive under the school's blended learning model, which is multifaceted in its approach including Inquiry-Based Learning, Interdisciplinary Learning, Purpose-Based Learning, Dialogic Learning and Mastery-Based Learning.

SISM's chief executive officer Michael Kok Fook On in the same statement said the students studying at the school are at a significant transition between childhood and adulthood where it is at this stage that they are searching for and developing their self-identity, seeking autonomy and wanting to have more meaningful connections with their peers.

“Hence, it is important for educators to support students in this crucial stage of their development, to help develop their sense of purpose for being who they are,” he added.

For more information about SISM, those interested are cordially invited to visit its Visitor Centre located at: PT25369, Persiaran Sendayan-Mambau, Bandar Sri Sendayan, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. To schedule an appointment, please visit its website at sism.edu.my.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency