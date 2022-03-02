﻿Fire incidents up by almost 13% in first 2 months of 2022

The number of fire incidents in the first two months of this year rose by almost 13 percent as compared to the previous year, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, BFP spokesperson Supt. Annalee Carbajal-Atienza said a total of 2,103 fire incidents were recorded in January and February, an increase of 12.9 percent from only 1,863 incidents in the same period in 2021.

She attributed the rise in fire incidents to the easing of restrictions due to the improved coronavirus situation in the country.

Citing studies from the agency’s fire investigators, she said more people have been careless in using electrical connections for long hours which resulted in total disregard of fire safety measures.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Atienza noted that the BFP fire trucks started roaming the streets of various towns and cities sounding their sirens to mark the start of the “Fire Prevention Month.’’

Using sirens, the BFP alerted the public to be aware of the fire prevention safety measures with fire incidents prevalent mostly during the scorching heat of the summer months.

Earlier, the BFP issued a memorandum circular laying out its month-long activities particularly programs on fire safety awareness to inform the public ways to prevent fire incidents and hopefully reduce such occurrences in the country.

In the first week of March, the BFP will hold its kick-off activities such as caravans, motorcades, and parades among others.

March is declared as Fire Prevention Month under Proclamation 115-A signed by former president Ferdinand Marcos in 1966.

This year’s observation carries the theme “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog Hindi ka Nag-iisa”.

Source: Philippines News Agency