Filipinos Told to Stay Indoors as Israel Strikes Hamas in Doha

Doha: The Philippine Embassy in Qatar told Filipino nationals to stay indoors after Israel carried out an airstrike targeting senior Hamas leaders in Doha. “In view of recent developments in Doha, the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in the State of Qatar urges all Filipino nationals to remain calm, monitor news from credible sources, and heed the advice of local authorities,” it said in an advisory issued late Tuesday. “Stay indoors and avoid public spaces unless absolutely necessary,” it added.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Israel targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Doha. The ministry condemned what it called a “cowardly attack” and a “criminal assault” that violates international laws and norms. It said the strikes posed a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents.

In a separate statement, the Qatari Ministry of Interior said the situation is now “safe” a

nd calls on the public to obtain information from official sources. The Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for the attack and justified that it “conducted a precise strike” against the Hamas leadership. It said measures were taken “in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.”