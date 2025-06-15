Filipinos in Israel to Receive Equal Protection Amid Escalating Tensions

Tel Aviv: Filipinos and other foreign nationals in Israel will receive the same protection as Israeli nationals amid Iran’s relentless air barrage, Ambassador Ilan Fluss assured Saturday night. The envoy reported that three people were killed in the aftermath of Tehran’s retaliatory strikes that began Friday night following Israel’s military attack, which killed Iranian top brass and targeted nuclear sites.

According to Philippines News Agency, ‘Israel is defending itself, and we have a lot of air defense systems that are operational. Unfortunately, of course, we do have missiles that did hit the targets in Israel,’ Fluss said. ‘We have a lot of foreigners in Israel, including Filipinos, and we are giving the same safety (measures) that we give to Israelis to foreigners and Filipinos,’ he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said no Filipino has been reported hurt in the trade of air strikes. Based on the latest DFA data, there are 30,742 Filipinos in Israel and at least 1,180 in Iran, most of whom are married to Iranian nationals.

Defending their Friday strike, Fluss said the military action was necessary given the ‘existential threat’ Iran poses to Israel- its accelerated nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities. The envoy said Iran now has enough enriched uranium for nine nuclear bombs and had also increased its missile program, with a goal to produce thousands of ballistic missiles.

The escalation of attacks between Iran and Israel sparked widespread concern and fears over a possible wider regional conflict. Israel’s airspace was immediately shut down, with no definitive timeline for reopening. Israelis across the world were likewise told to be vigilant and avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public.

Fluss, meanwhile, noted that operations at the Israeli Embassy in Manila continue as it assesses the situation on the ground. ‘It’s not that the Israeli Embassy is closed. We’ll do an assessment, and we’ll see how we continue to operate in the coming days,’ he said.