ITCZ and Easterlies to Bring Continued Rain to the Philippines

Manila: The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies will continue to affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday. In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau emphasized that Mindanao and the eastern section of Visayas will experience cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms as a result of the ITCZ.

According to Philippines News Agency, Metro Manila and other regions of the country are expected to have fair weather conditions. However, some areas may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies along with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the influence of the easterlies. PAGASA weather specialist John Manalo confirmed that there is no immediate threat of a low pressure area or typhoon impacting the country within the next two to three days.

The weather bureau cautioned that moderate to heavy rains could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides, especially in regions affected by

the ITCZ. The entire archipelago is anticipated to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. Temperatures across the country are expected to range from 25.7 °C to 34.2 °C.