Empowering Change: PDLs Showcase Craftsmanship at Baragatan Festival

At the local government unit (LGU) Brooke's Point Trade Fair Booth on the Provincial Capitol Grounds, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Brooke's Point District Jail is showcasing the remarkable craftsmanship of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

According to Philippines News Agency, their handcrafted products, including intricately woven rattan accessories, stand as a testament to their resilience and commitment to change. Jail Officer 3 Joefrie Anglo, BJMP Mimaropa information officer, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in the rehabilitation and reintegration of PDLs into society. ‘These platforms allow PDLs to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to restorative justice and community-based reintegration programs,’ Anglo said in a news release on Saturday.

The Baragatan Festival, held annually from June 17 to 23, commemorates the founding of Palawan’s civil government. The term “Baragatan” is derived from the Cuyunon word meaning “to meet,” reflecting the festival’s essence as a convergence of the province’s diverse cultures and communities. The event features a weeklong series of activities, including cultural presentations, trade shows, exhibitions, float parades, and street dancing.

One of the festival’s main attractions is the Barakalan sa Baragatan, an agro-trade fair held on the grounds of the provincial capitol. This fair provides towns and cities of the province an opportunity to exhibit their locally produced goods, promoting local craftsmanship and fostering economic growth. The product exhibit runs from June 6 to 22, hosted by the LGU Tourism Office.

The exhibit offers visitors a chance to support local craftsmanship and witness firsthand the transformative power of rehabilitation. By purchasing these handcrafted items, attendees are not just acquiring unique pieces but are also investing in second chances, contributing to the journey of reintegration and hope for the artisans. Through initiatives like these, the Baragatan Festival continues to celebrate the culture, history, and talent of the Palawe±os, while also empowering individuals on their path to change and reintegration.