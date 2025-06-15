Albay Dad’s Inspiring Journey of Dedication to Daughter with Autism

Legazpi City: In 2008, Joseph and Caren Altavano noticed that their newborn daughter, Zoe, exhibited exceptional abilities such as following people with her eyes and memorizing songs, yet she did not respond to her name or call out to her parents. These peculiarities led to a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder when Zoe was just two and a half years old.

According to Philippines News Agency, Joseph, a father from Legazpi City, made a life-changing decision in 2012 to resign from his job at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines in Albay to become a stay-at-home dad. This choice allowed him to dedicate his time to supporting Zoe’s needs, while his wife Caren continued her stable teaching career at Bicol University. Joseph faced concerns about societal judgments, but he found support within his community and church.

The Altavano family encountered financial challenges while ensuring Zoe received specialized education and therapies. In 2015, Joseph initiated a home-based business named Zoe and Zane’s Goodies, selling food treats inspired by Zoe’s preferences, to supplement their income. Over the years, Joseph has become adept at distinguishing between Zoe’s tantrums and meltdowns, responding with firm yet gentle guidance.

As Father’s Day approaches, Joseph’s dedication has earned him admiration from his family. Caren praises him for his unwavering love and leadership in faith, while their younger daughter, Zane, describes him as both kind and playfully annoying. Joseph advises other fathers on similar journeys to maintain faith, resilience, and gratitude, emphasizing the importance of family support and the grace of God.