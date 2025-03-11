Quezon City: Families of extrajudicial killing (EJK) victims under the previous administration’s drug war gathered on Tuesday for a thanksgiving Mass following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte through a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Fr. Bong Sarabia said the Mass, held at the Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish in Payatas, Quezon City, was attended by those who lost a family member during Duterte’s war on drugs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Mass served as a moment of gratitude and hope for justice for the families affected by the crackdown. Fr. Sarabia described the arrest as a “historic surprise” and expressed optimism that the case against Duterte at the ICC would now proceed, marking a year of jubilee, freedom, and justice for the surviving EJK families.

Teresita Campos, 75, whose son Jonald was killed in 2016 after being accused of selling illegal drugs, expressed relief that justice had finally been served. She recalled the night she found her son dead, disputing the accusations against him and emphasizing the need for Duterte to be held accountable for the pain inflicted on families like hers.

Maria Belen Daa, 70, who lost her son Marcelo Jr. in 2016 during a police operation, also voiced her belief that Duterte should face consequences for the killings. She argued that those targeted in the drug war could have been given a chance to reform rather than face deadly consequences.

Leonila Aguilar, 75, whose son-in-law Dante Santos was found in a morgue in 2017, expressed hope that Duterte would serve time in prison, grateful for his arrest as a step towards justice.

Fr. Sarabia highlighted the significance of Duterte’s arrest for both the Catholic Church and the families of EJK victims, reiterating the church’s long-standing support and counseling efforts for those affected by the drug war. The ICC issued the warrant of arrest against Duterte for crimes against humanity linked to thousands of drug war deaths.