Manila: The Department of Health (DOH) announced a significant increase in dengue cases, with a total of 62,313 cases recorded from January 1 to March 1, marking a 73 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

According to Philippines News Agency, the regions with the highest number of cases are Calabarzon, which reported 12,735 cases; the National Capital Region with 11,291 cases; and Central Luzon, which logged 10,185 cases. Despite the rise in cases, the case fatality rate has decreased to 0.35 percent, down from 0.42 percent in 2024.

The Department of Health has urged the public and local government units to maintain regular vector control activities aimed at eradicating mosquito breeding sites. The DOH emphasized the importance of these measures, especially before the onset of the rainy season, as dengue cases have the potential to increase nationwide during this time.