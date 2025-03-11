Latest News

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

DOH Reports 73% Increase in Dengue Cases in Early 2025

Manila: The Department of Health (DOH) announced a significant increase in dengue cases, with a total of 62,313 cases recorded from January 1 to March 1, marking a 73 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

According to Philippines News Agency, the regions with the highest number of cases are Calabarzon, which reported 12,735 cases; the National Capital Region with 11,291 cases; and Central Luzon, which logged 10,185 cases. Despite the rise in cases, the case fatality rate has decreased to 0.35 percent, down from 0.42 percent in 2024.

The Department of Health has urged the public and local government units to maintain regular vector control activities aimed at eradicating mosquito breeding sites. The DOH emphasized the importance of these measures, especially before the onset of the rainy season, as dengue cases have the potential to increase nationwide during this time.

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

POPULAR NEWS

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Copyright ©2025 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.