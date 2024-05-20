FAHMI HOPES BERNAMA CONTINUES TO BE AUTHENTIC, COMPREHENSIVE SOURCE OF NEWS

KUALA LUMPUR, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed hope that the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will continue being the most authentic and comprehensive source of news in the country for the years to come. He said this in a post on X as he congratulated the new agency on the occasion of its 57th anniversary today, 'May Bernama continue to report comprehensive, up-to-date and accurate news amidst the changes in the dissemination of information and digital transformation. 'Happy 57th anniversary,' he posted on X. Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa also congratulated the agency on its 57th anniversary. 'May Bernama continue disseminating news and information promptly and accurately to build an informed society that meets the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,' he said. Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan senior councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, in a post on Facebook, commended Bernama journalists for always upholding journalistic etiquette and professionalis m during their assignments. 'I also want to express my gratitude to my Bernama media friends who have been with me in serving the people. May Bernama continue to be the news agency that provides comprehensive news coverage, as well as accurate, fair and impartial information for the national interest,' he said. The national news agency was established via the Bernama Act 1967 and commenced operations in 1968, initially providing news text services. It later expanded to include photo services before launching a radio station in 2007, a TV channel in 2008 and most recently, digital media. Source: BERNAMA News Agency