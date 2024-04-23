MANILA: Senator Jinggoy Estrada is seeking an upgrade of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) by increasing its bed capacity from 1,500 to 2,200, additional staff and improved services. Under Senate Bill (SB) No. 2634, which Estrada filed on April 15, he noted that PGH, the largest government tertiary hospital in the country, serves over 600,000 patients annually and has been operating beyond its capacity for decades, leading to overcrowding and extended waiting times. 'The recent fire incidents that hit the hospital have made us realize the sorry state of PGH," Estrada said. 'Investing in people's health is important in order to provide ordinary Filipinos greater access to world-class and affordable tertiary hospital care." If passed into law, the PGH can hire additional workers, which would include doctors, nurses and support personnel. Source: Philippines News Agency