IPOH, Esnet Academy has forged a strategic collaboration with five institutions through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to enhance education in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. The MoU involved Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, Motordata Research Consortium Sdn Bhd, Cycle and Carriage Bintang Berhad and Xianning Vocational Technical College, China. Jelapang and Simpang Pulai state assemblymen Cheah Pou Hian and Wong Chai Yi witnessed the signing ceremony at a hotel here. Esnet Academy managing director Sam Chang Wai Choy, when met, said the collaboration with the institutions can produce more experts in the EV field from within the country and China. "This is our first collaboration with the five institutions and it can further expand knowledge on EV and, thus, produce more qualified EV technicians,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency