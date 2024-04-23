KUALA LUMPUR, The people must be empowered to embrace their role and responsibilities in nation-building, and this duty extends far beyond the realm of leadership alone, Director of the Strategic Security Division at the Prime Minister's Office, Khairil Hilmi Mokhtar said. Using security issues as an example, he said it is not only limited to national security and defence but has a broader scope, including economic security, food security and cybersecurity, which require the commitment of every citizen. 'For example, when we are faced with the risk of food supply disruption, we see how the relevant ministries together with farmers can increase rice production through the policies provided. 'But on social media, there is always a tendency to criticise these efforts, which undermines the efforts of our own people because those conducting the study are from government departments and they are still Malaysian citizens… '….the ones planting rice are also Malaysian farmers, why criticise when we are from the s ame team,' he said in the 'Cakna Kenegaraan' programme broadcast via Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia's (AKM) Facebook page today. The programme is an AKM initiative aimed at providing knowledge to the public on Malaysia MADANI, stressing on patriotic values, identity and unity among the people. Hence, he urged the public to exercise vigilance in scrutinising all social media content, ensuring that they critically evaluate information for potential biases or agendas that could sow discord and misunderstanding. Moreover, he stressed the importance of Malaysians embracing the Rukun Negara as a guiding principle in their daily lives, given its comprehensive values in national development. Just as how it is with the Malaysia MADANI concept, Khairil Hilmi underscored the importance of integrity, governance and trust to incorporate positive values not only in individuals but also across society, shaping a respected civilisation immortalised in history. He said the policy spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anw ar Ibrahim through Malaysia MADANI aims to bolster integrity to minimise wastage while rectifying shortcomings. 'Normalised negative behaviours must be redirected to the right path...this will undoubtedly take time and face resistance from those accustomed to their comfort zones, who often overlook their mistakes. '…..yet, if we aspire to make things right for our nation, we must be prepared for introspection, to see ourselves as integral members of this country, and rectify any wrongs by upholding good governance as a life principle, be it in work, education or conduct,' he said. Reflecting on his tenure at the Prime Minister's Office, Khairil Hilmi regarded Anwar as a champion striving to elevate Malaysia towards a brighter future, with benefits ultimately reaped by the people. 'This is the essence of our aspirations. I've witnessed firsthand Anwar's dedication, honesty and sacrifice of personal interests, sometimes even neglecting his own well-being and leisure, all in the pursuit of our nation-buildin g agenda, particularly in shaping a better Malaysia for us to inherit and pass on to future generations,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency