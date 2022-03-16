﻿Eastern Visayas logs zero new Covid-19 cases

For the first time this year, Eastern Visayas has recorded zero new Covid-19 cases on Monday after weeks of decline, the Department of Health (DOH) regional office here said.

No new confirmed case was detected among the 150 samples examined by three laboratories in the region based on the result released on Monday. The region also reported seven new recoveries.

“This is our first time to record zero new Covid-19 cases this year. We had one day without a new case last year. We continue to call the public not to be complacent since the threat of pandemic is still here,” DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said.

It was on Dec. 18, 2021 when the region recorded zero Covid-19 case, the first time since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

The region’s current bed utilization rate is at a low-risk level. Tacloban City, Ormoc City, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Western Samar and Biliran provinces are all at a low-risk level as of March 12.

“With the gradual decline of our Covid-19 cases in the region, let us continue to be vigilant and practice the minimum public health standards in all settings,” Malibago added.

As of March 14, the region has already recorded 62,050 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 61,318 recoveries, and 663 deaths. This brings the total active cases to 69.

