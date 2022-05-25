Duterte signs laws creating new MARINA extension offices

President Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed two new laws creating new extension offices for the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

Duterte signed Republic Act 11760 and RA 11761 creating an extension office in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur and converting the satellite office of the MARINA in Maasin City, Southern Leyte into an extension office, respectively.

Both laws were signed by Duterte on April 29, 2022.

Under both laws, the administrator of the MARINA must immediately include in the agency's programs the operationalization of the MARINA extension office in Vigan City and the Marina extension office in Maasin City.

RA 11760 and RA 11761 will become effective 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Both laws, which originated in the House of Representatives, was passed by the House and Senate on Jan. 20, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022, respectively.

The MARINA integrates the development, promotion and regulation of the maritime industry in the country.

It is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation.

Source: Philippine News Agency